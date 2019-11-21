NXT Surpasses AEW Dynamite in Viewership This Week, Dynamite Still Ahead in Key Demo Ratings

– It took about eight weeks, but NXT was finally able to slide ahead of AEW Dynamite in terms of overall viewership in last night’s head-to-head cable viewing audiences. Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s Dynamite on TNT drew 893,000 viewers. WWE NXT on the USA Network was able to outdraw Dynamite with 916,000 viewers for last night’s show. This was week eight of the shows being head-to-head in primetime.

However, the main caveat here is that AEW Dynamite still topped NXT in the ratings for the key persons 18-49 demographic. Dynamite drew an average 0.39 rating. NXT drew a 0.30 rating in the same demo. As a result, Dynamite was still No. 8 in the rankings for the Top 150 Cable Telecasts last night. NXT ranked No. 14 in the rankings.

NXT was likely bolstered from the appearance of top main roster Superstars appearing on the show. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, The Revival, and others all appeared on last night’s USA Network broadcast.

By comparison, Dynamite dropped from last week’s post-Full Gear show, which drew 957,000 average viewers and a 0.43 rating in the same key demo. WWE NXT surged upward this week in both the key demo and viewership. The show went up from 0.25 to 0.30 in the key demo this week. Viewership moved up from 750,000 to 916,000 this week.

The week-to-week viewership and demo rating comparisons for NXT and AEW are below:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)