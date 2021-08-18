wrestling / News
NXT Breakout Tournament Finals, Six-Man Tag Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
August 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has set a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones
* Legado Del Fantasmo vs. Hit Row
NEXT WEEK. #WWENXT #NXTBreakout @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/2C9XWurnMz
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2021
JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheeAdonisWWE @swerveconfident & @AJFrancis410 vs. @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_ NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! @BFabwwe pic.twitter.com/gJ2vtwv7dE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2021