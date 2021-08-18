wrestling / News

NXT Breakout Tournament Finals, Six-Man Tag Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo 2021

WWE has set a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones
* Legado Del Fantasmo vs. Hit Row

