WWE News: NXT Shows Announced for Carolinas & Georgia, Riott Squad Table for 3 Clip, Cena Hosting ‘Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader’ Tonight

– Triple H has announced new NXT shows for North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia for July. The dates are below. TIckets go on sale this Friday with a pre-sale starting on Thursday.

Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, The Street Profits, The Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle, Tyler Breeze, Io Shirai and others are being advertised for the shows.

* North Charleston, SC on July 25th

* Columbia, SC on July 26th

* Atlanta, GA on July 27th

* Concord, NC on July 28th

Pre sale starts THIS Thursday at 10am. Stay tuned for the code.#WeAreNXT https://t.co/mitGvmnnfa — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2019

– WWE has released a clip from the upcoming Table for 3 featuring the Riott Squad.

– John Cena will be hosting “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” on Nickelodeon tonight at 7PM ET. The full episode is below.