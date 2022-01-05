NXT Championship Changes Hands At WWE NXT New Year’s Evil (Clips)

We have a new NXT Champion following this week’s special New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT. Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of the show to capture the championship. You can see highlights from the match below.

The win marks Breakker’s first run with the title and ends Ciampa’s reign at 112 days. He won the title on the September 14th episode of NXT in a Fatal Four-Way match after Samoa Joe relinquished it due to injury.