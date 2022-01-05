wrestling / News

NXT Championship Changes Hands At WWE NXT New Year’s Evil (Clips)

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breakker WWE NXT New Year's Evil

We have a new NXT Champion following this week’s special New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT. Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of the show to capture the championship. You can see highlights from the match below.

The win marks Breakker’s first run with the title and ends Ciampa’s reign at 112 days. He won the title on the September 14th episode of NXT in a Fatal Four-Way match after Samoa Joe relinquished it due to injury.

article topics :

Bron Breakker, NXT New Year's Evil, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

