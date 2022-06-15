wrestling / News
NXT Championship Match Announced for Great American Bash
June 14, 2022 | Posted by
Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes will do battle for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Grimes challenged Breakker to a match for the title, saying he’s tired of waiting for chances. Breakker accepted and the match is on.
The Great American Bash episode of NXT takes place on July 5th and this is the only match announced thus far.
👀#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/0YK4Ag0NTi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 15, 2022