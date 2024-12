WWE has announced an NXT Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were announced on Tuesday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night live on The CW:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. Gallus

* Oba Femi vs. Axiom

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackxon vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria