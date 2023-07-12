wrestling / News
NXT Championship Match Official For Great American Bash
Carmelo Hayes has an NXT Championship defense set for the Great American Bash. Tuesday’s episode of NXT saw Ilja Dragunov defeat Bron Breakker to earn a title shot against Hayes at the July 30th PPV.
Later in the show, Dragunov came out to try and make a save for Hayes in his tag match alongside Trick Williams against Finn Balor and Damien Priest. Priest went to hit Hayes with the Money in the Bank briefcase but Dragunov ran out and grabbed the briefcase. Hayes attacked Priest but hit Ilja and the distraction led to the Judgement Day getting the win.
NXT Great American Bash takes place from Cedar Park, Texas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. The updated lineup is:
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali
😱😱😱@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is a maniac! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KM4NPcJUaX
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023
WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏👏👏@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR wins and will face @Carmelo_WWE for the #WWENXT Championship at #NXTGAB! pic.twitter.com/9wKVb1UhGV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2023
