NXT Championship Match Officially Set For NXT New Year’s Evil
We officially have our NXT Championship match for next month’s New Year’s Evil special episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, Kyle O’Reilly defeated Pete Dunne to become the #1 contender to Balor’s championship. Dunne will now go on to face Balor with the NXT Championship on the line.
NXT New Year’s Evil takes place on January 6th as a themed version of NXT, and airs on USA Network.
We're witnessing another #WWENXT classic as @KORCombat battles @PeteDunneYxB to see who will go on to challenge @FinnBalor for the #NXTTitle at #NXTNYE!#DunnevsOReilly pic.twitter.com/0Pc2fYY6j4
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2020
WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏 👏 👏 👏@KORcombat is headed to #NXTNYE to battle @FinnBalor for the #NXTTitle! pic.twitter.com/lnDuNIvbF9
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2020
