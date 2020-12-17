wrestling / News

NXT Championship Match Officially Set For NXT New Year’s Evil

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT New Year's Evil

We officially have our NXT Championship match for next month’s New Year’s Evil special episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, Kyle O’Reilly defeated Pete Dunne to become the #1 contender to Balor’s championship. Dunne will now go on to face Balor with the NXT Championship on the line.

NXT New Year’s Evil takes place on January 6th as a themed version of NXT, and airs on USA Network.

