NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House

We have a Fatal Five-Way match for the NXT Championship set for NXT Takeover: In Your House. It was announced on tonight’s show that Karrion Kross will defend the title against Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole at the PPV.

The match was made after Cole, who caused a no contest in the #1 contender’s match earlier in the night, came down and cut a promo saying he deserved to be #1 contender. He ran down Kross and that brought the champion out to the ring. They traded words and Regal came out to manage the situation, only to have Kross demand to take on all his contenders at the PPV to which Regal agreed.

NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place on June 13th and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.