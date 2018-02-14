wrestling / News
NXT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Episode
February 14, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced an NXT Championship Match for next week’s episode of NXT. Johnny Gargano will face Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship. Gargano will be forced to leave NXT forever if he loses the match.
NXT airs next week on Wednesday at 8 PM ET on the WWE Network.
It's ALL on the line for @JohnnyGargano next week. If he can't defeat #NXTChampion @AndradeCienWWE… he'll have to LEAVE #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/sRoBPEKlcY
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2018