NXT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Episode

February 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced an NXT Championship Match for next week’s episode of NXT. Johnny Gargano will face Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship. Gargano will be forced to leave NXT forever if he loses the match.

NXT airs next week on Wednesday at 8 PM ET on the WWE Network.

