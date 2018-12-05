NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: Phoenix

– WWE has made the NXT Championship match at January’s NXT Takeover: Phoenix official. It was announced tonight that Aleister Black will get his shot at Tommaso Ciampa and the championship at the WWE Network event, which takes place on January 26th during Royal Rumble weekend.

Black lost the title to Ciampa on the July 25th episode of NXT. No other matches have been announced for Takeover: Phoenix as of yet.