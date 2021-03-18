wrestling / News
NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
March 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has their NXT Championship match set for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. It was announced on tonight’s show that Finn Balor will defend his championship against Karrion Kross.
The match is Kross’ chance to reclaim the championship he had to relinquish after winning it at NXT Takeover XXX back in August of last year. Kross had to give the title up due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the match.
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver takes place over two nights: on April 7th on USA Network and on April 8th on Peacock.
BREAKING: @FinnBalor will defend his #NXTTitle against @WWEKarrionKross (w/ @Lady_Scarlett13) at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uvYWekO9rn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 17, 2021
