NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover XXX
We have an official NXT Championship match on the card for NXT Takeover XXX. It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that Keith Lee will get his match with Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. Lee came out after Kross’ match with Danny Burch with a contract, declaring that he wanted the match. Scarlett took the contract and handed it to Kross, who signed his name.
NXT Takeover XXX takes place on Augst 22nd and airs on WWE Network. We’ll have a full, updated card after the show.
.@RealKeithLee is ready to do this "the hard way."
All the #NXTChampion needs is for @WWEKarrionKross to sign on the dotted line to make it OFFICIAL! #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/DzobZcH7ND
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! #WWENXT @RealKeithLee @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/77LXRQT2KM
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2020
At #NXTTakeOver: XXX
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒅…𝒊𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆.@RealKeithLee vs. @WWEKarrionKross for the #NXTChampionship#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/s6x660pbFp
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2020
