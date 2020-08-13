NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover XXX

We have an official NXT Championship match on the card for NXT Takeover XXX. It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that Keith Lee will get his match with Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. Lee came out after Kross’ match with Danny Burch with a contract, declaring that he wanted the match. Scarlett took the contract and handed it to Kross, who signed his name.

NXT Takeover XXX takes place on Augst 22nd and airs on WWE Network. We’ll have a full, updated card after the show.