wrestling / News
NXT Creative Hasn’t Discussed Jade Cargill
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
With significant speculation within the industry about exactly where and when Jade Cargill will debut for WWE, a recent Haus of Wrestling report has seemingly eliminated one possibility from the mix. According to sources, Cargill’s name hasn’t been a topic during NXT Creative meetings yet, lending credence to the suggestion that the star might skip NXT and head straight for the main roster on either Raw or SmackDown. Sources did indicate, however, that an important setup is in the works for tonight’s NXT in order to prepare something significant next week on the brand.
