NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Added To NXT TakeOver 31

WWE has announced a new match for the NXT TakeOver 31 card on Sunday, with Santos Escobar set to defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Here’s the full announcement from WWE:

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is the only man to defeat Santos Escobar since Escobar’s arrival in NXT. Can “Swerve” topple the leader of Legado del Fantasma for the third time at NXT TakeOver 31 and become NXT Cruiserweight Champion?

Scott defeated the then-masked Escobar during the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament and later pinned him in a Six-Man Street Fight alongside Breezango against Legado del Fantasma.

But when the time came for Scott’s first title opportunity, Escobar headbutted him while wearing what appeared to be a loaded lucha mask to retain his championship.

With the benefit of a second chance, will Scott make the NXT Cruiserweight division “Swerve’s house,” or will Escobar’s reign continue?

Be sure to tune in to NXT this Wednesday night as we’ll hear from both the champion and the challenger ahead of their clash. And don’t miss NXT TakeOver 31, streaming live Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network