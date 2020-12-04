NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has set an open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and more for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Jordan Devlin said on this week’s episode that he will issue an open challenge next week to all comers. Devlin has been declairing his championship to be the “real” Cruiserweight Championship as opposed to Santos Escobar’s title on NXT.

Also set for next week is the debut of Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions talk show segment. The episode airs next Thursday on NXT UK.