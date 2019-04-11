wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Dark Match Note, Preview for Upcoming Network Content, Wrestling Challenge Clip Features Unseen Ted DiBiase Match
April 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that a dark match was held before yesterday’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. In the dark match, Reina Gonzalez beat Lacey Lane. For the NXT match, Gonzalez won with a move described as a Tour of the Islands and a running clothesline to pin Lane.
– WWE released a new WWE Network preview showcasing upcoming programming, including WWE Money in the Bank 2019, WWE 365: Alexa Bliss, and more. You can check out the preview below.
– WWE also released a new clip from a previously unseen Wrestling Challenge contest featuring Ted DiBiase vs. Tom Magee. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Major New Talent Debuts at WWE NXT Taping (SPOILER)
- Batista Didn’t Have WrestleMania Match With Triple H Laid Out Until Last Minute, Talks Training For Match
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Ready Bite Off the Nose of Brock Lesnar When They Nearly Fought Backstage
- Ricochet Discusses How His Relationship Started With Kacy Catanzaro, Reveals How Excited His Family Was to Meet Her