WWE News: NXT Dark Match Note, Preview for Upcoming Network Content, Wrestling Challenge Clip Features Unseen Ted DiBiase Match

– WrestlingInc.com reports that a dark match was held before yesterday’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. In the dark match, Reina Gonzalez beat Lacey Lane. For the NXT match, Gonzalez won with a move described as a Tour of the Islands and a running clothesline to pin Lane.

– WWE released a new WWE Network preview showcasing upcoming programming, including WWE Money in the Bank 2019, WWE 365: Alexa Bliss, and more. You can check out the preview below.

– WWE also released a new clip from a previously unseen Wrestling Challenge contest featuring Ted DiBiase vs. Tom Magee. You can check out that video below.