wrestling / News
Note On Plans For NXT Talents Working Dark Matches
July 18, 2021 | Posted by
WWE having members of its NXT roster appear in main roster show dark matches is expected to continue into tomorrow, according to a new report. As has been reported, several names from NXT have been working matches before Raw and Smackdown, including a few people who have been moved to Smackdown’s roster in Shotzi, Nox, and Toni Storm. Those names have included in recent days Xia Li, Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones and Daniel Vidot
The NXT roster on the loop is expected to remain so until a few have to head back to Florida for NXT on Tuesday. There’s no word on if any of them are competing in dark matches before tonight’s Money in the Bank.
More Trending Stories
- Edge On What Made His WWE Feud With John Cena Special, Rey Mysterio’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster