Note On Plans For NXT Talents Working Dark Matches

WWE having members of its NXT roster appear in main roster show dark matches is expected to continue into tomorrow, according to a new report. As has been reported, several names from NXT have been working matches before Raw and Smackdown, including a few people who have been moved to Smackdown’s roster in Shotzi, Nox, and Toni Storm. Those names have included in recent days Xia Li, Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones and Daniel Vidot

The NXT roster on the loop is expected to remain so until a few have to head back to Florida for NXT on Tuesday. There’s no word on if any of them are competing in dark matches before tonight’s Money in the Bank.