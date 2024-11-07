NXT Deadline Announced For December, Rhyno Gores Robert Stone On NXT

NXT Deadline will take place next month in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WWE announced on Wednesday that the show will take place on December 7th, with tickets on sale on November 13th.

Ava announced the news on Wednesday’s show from the ECW Arena in a segment that saw Robert Stone insult the Philly fans, saying their time had passed. The lights went out and when they came back on, Rhyno was in the ring and gored Stone.