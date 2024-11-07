wrestling / News
NXT Deadline Announced For December, Rhyno Gores Robert Stone On NXT
November 6, 2024 | Posted by
NXT Deadline will take place next month in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WWE announced on Wednesday that the show will take place on December 7th, with tickets on sale on November 13th.
Ava announced the news on Wednesday’s show from the ECW Arena in a segment that saw Robert Stone insult the Philly fans, saying their time had passed. The lights went out and when they came back on, Rhyno was in the ring and gored Stone.
BREAKING: The Iron Survivor Challenge is back! #WWENXT will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday December 7th for Deadline! pic.twitter.com/TCEl7EoRgP
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2024