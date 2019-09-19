NXT Debut on USA Network Draws Over 1.1 Million Viewers, Ranks No. 4 for Cable Top 150 in Key Demo

– Per Showbuzz Daily, this week’s NXT premiere on the USA Network drew a reported 1.179 million viewers. The show came in at No. 4 for the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic and a 0.43 rating.

American Horror Story came in No. 1 with 2.126 million viewers. NXT ranked No. 19 for Wednesday night in overall viewership. By comparison, Monday Night Raw this week drew an average 2.272 million viewers. Smackdown Live on Tuesday drew 2.064 million viewers. Viewership for Raw and Smackdown were slightly up this week compared to last week.

USA Network aired an NXT episode once before on December 13, 2017. That special episode drew 841,000 viewers and made it to No. 22 on the Cable Top 150 rankings.

