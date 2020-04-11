NXT Episodes Will Now be Available on WWE Network in UK Seven Days After Initial Broadcast

– According to a report by PWInsider, the latest episode of NXT will now be available on the WWE Network in the UK seven days after its initial broadcast in the US. This change is said to be starting “effective immediately.”

It’s unknown why this is happening now, but the report speculates that it’s likely due to BT Sports having an exclusive deal to broadcast the weekly NXT TV show live. However, it appears this change did not go into effect when the BT Sports change over happened about four months ago.

Additionally, WWE has reportedly not made a formal announcement on this change for NXT via notifying subscribers through e-mail or social media. This update was found through the WWE Network help account on Twitter.