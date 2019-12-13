wrestling / News
NXT Expected to Have a Role at WrestleMania 36
– WWE is reportedly planning on NXT to have a presence at WrestleMania 36 in April. The Wrestlevotes Twitter account reports that the brand is currently expected to be involved in the show, in addition to NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay which will take place on Saturday.
This would be similar to how NXT was involved in Survivor Series despite also having NXT Takeover: WarGames that weekend. At this point, it is not clear exactly what that plan will entail in terms of if or how many matches there will be.
Heard from a well placed source, as of now, NXT will have a role at WrestleMania. Not talking about TakeOver, but on the actual Mania card. No details as to who or what, but an NXT presence will be felt at Raymond James Stadium.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 12, 2019
