NXT Expected to Have a Role at WrestleMania 36

– WWE is reportedly planning on NXT to have a presence at WrestleMania 36 in April. The Wrestlevotes Twitter account reports that the brand is currently expected to be involved in the show, in addition to NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay which will take place on Saturday.

This would be similar to how NXT was involved in Survivor Series despite also having NXT Takeover: WarGames that weekend. At this point, it is not clear exactly what that plan will entail in terms of if or how many matches there will be.