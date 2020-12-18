NXT Fan Tested Positive For COVID After Attending Recent Tapings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a regular NXT fan recently tested for COVID-19, and noted that they had only been to two locations outside recently: a theme park and NXT. The fan said that one was outdoors with people spread out and the other was indoors with everyone crammed together. The fan attended the NXT tapings held the day before Thanksgiving, then tested positive on December 1. He was then not allowed to attend the December 2 tapings.

NXT fans have noted that while fans have to be tested to attend, they often get tested the day before and are allowed to go to area restaurants and bars after, so even if they were negative when tested, they could become infected and attend the show.