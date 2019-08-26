wrestling / News
NXT TV Tapings To Remain At Full Sail University Through At Least Middle of December
WWE confirmed today that NXT will remain at Full Sail University until at least December 18th. Many had speculated that NXT may start traveling for TV each week to better compete with AEW on Wednesday nights but that isn’t the case for now.
The September 18th and 25th NXT shows are sold out.
NXT begins airing live on USA Network each Wednesday starting on September 18th.
WWE’s full announcement on NXT tickets is below.
How to get tickets to NXT TV on USA Network
The news is out: NXT is going live, expanding to two hours and moving to USA Network starting Sept. 18, and it’s all emanating from the black-and-gold’s home arena at Full Sail University!
Although the Sept. 18 USA Network debut and Sept. 25 TV are sold out, tickets for NXT TV starting with the Oct. 2 episode will be made available on a staggered basis starting Monday, Sept. 9.
Check out the on-sale schedule below, and for more details, head to nxttickets.ticketforce.com/LIVETV.
Oct. 2 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. ET
Oct. 9 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 9, at 12 noon ET
Oct. 16 NXT TV – On sale Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. ET
Oct. 23 NXT TV – On sale Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12 noon ET
Oct. 30 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. ET
Nov. 6 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 13, at 12 noon ET
Nov. 13 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. ET
Nov. 20 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 16, at 12 noon ET
Nov. 27 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. ET
Dec. 4 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 12 noon ET
Dec. 11 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. ET
Dec. 18 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 23, at 12 noon ET
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting new chapter in NXT history!
