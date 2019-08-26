NXT TV Tapings To Remain At Full Sail University Through At Least Middle of December

WWE confirmed today that NXT will remain at Full Sail University until at least December 18th. Many had speculated that NXT may start traveling for TV each week to better compete with AEW on Wednesday nights but that isn’t the case for now.

The September 18th and 25th NXT shows are sold out.

NXT begins airing live on USA Network each Wednesday starting on September 18th.

WWE’s full announcement on NXT tickets is below.