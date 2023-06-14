NXT Gold Rush Set For Next Two Weeks, Matches Set

The next two weeks of WWE NXT will be NXT Gold Rush, with some big matches announced. Shawn Michaels announced during tonight’s show that the June 20th and 27th episodes of NXT will be themed around Gold Rush, with the following matches set:

June 20th

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate

Special Referee: Mustafa Ali

* #1 Contender’s Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

* Chase U pep rally for Thea Hail

June 27th

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Winner of #1 Contender’s Match