wrestling / News
NXT Gold Rush Set For Next Two Weeks, Matches Set
The next two weeks of WWE NXT will be NXT Gold Rush, with some big matches announced. Shawn Michaels announced during tonight’s show that the June 20th and 27th episodes of NXT will be themed around Gold Rush, with the following matches set:
June 20th
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate
Special Referee: Mustafa Ali
* #1 Contender’s Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade
* Chase U pep rally for Thea Hail
June 27th
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Winner of #1 Contender’s Match
NXT Gold Rush – A two week NXT TV Special – @bronbreakkerwwe vs. @WWERollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title main events NEXT WEEK!
Winner of tonight’s @BaronCorbinWWE/@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR faces @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship in TWO WEEKS! #WWENXT
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak
- Brutus Beefcake on Hulk Hogan Coming Up With Big Part of His Barber Gimmick
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Wasn’t a Bret Hart Or Shawn Michaels Fan
- Ted DiBiase Reflects On His Time As Part Of WWE Creative Team, Details Work Schedule