wrestling / News

NXT Great American Bash To Air Over Two Weeks on SyFy, First Match Set

July 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Great American Bash Image Credit: WWE

The NXT Great American Bash will be a two-week event this year, airing on SyFy. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that the Great American Bash will take place on July 30th and August 6th, as you can see below.

The shows will air on SyFy due to the Summer Olympics. The first match was made official on tonight’s show, when Roxanne Perez revealed that her NXT Women’s Championship defense for the show will be against Thea Hail.

NXT Great American Bash

