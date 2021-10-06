NXT Halloween Havoc Set For October 26th, NXT Title Match Set

NXT Halloween Havoc has an official date, and the NXT Championship match is set for the show. Tomasso Ciampa announced on tonight’s show that the Halloween-themed show will take place on October 26th during an in-ring promo segment.

Ciampa demanded that someone “have the balls” to come out and challenge him for the show, which brought out Bron Breakker. Breakker challenged Ciampa for the show, and the champion agreed.

Later in the show, Joe Gacy said he wanted to be part of the match as well, and Ciampa said that if Gacy can beat him next week then he’ll be added to the match.