wrestling / News
NXT Head Writer Joe Belcastro Reportedly Done With Company
August 20, 2020 | Posted by
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that NXT head writer Joe Belcastro is done with the company and is ‘gone already’ after giving notice. When Meltzer asked Triple H about a new head writer during a conference call yesterday, Triple H noted that the writing team is currently himself, Brian James and Shawn Michaels.
