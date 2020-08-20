wrestling / News

NXT Head Writer Joe Belcastro Reportedly Done With Company

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that NXT head writer Joe Belcastro is done with the company and is ‘gone already’ after giving notice. When Meltzer asked Triple H about a new head writer during a conference call yesterday, Triple H noted that the writing team is currently himself, Brian James and Shawn Michaels.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading