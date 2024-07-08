NXT Heritage Cup Match & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a Heritage Cup match and more for this week’s episode of NXT. The following was announced on NXT Heatwave for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM

* Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Wes Lee addresses his future