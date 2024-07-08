wrestling / News
NXT Heritage Cup Match & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a Heritage Cup match and more for this week’s episode of NXT. The following was announced on NXT Heatwave for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM
* Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
* Wes Lee addresses his future
"I'm at a loss for words"
Where does @WesLee_WWE go from here? 🤔#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/2JoqFVBdz0
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024