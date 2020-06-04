wrestling / News
More NXT Highlights: Dexter Lumis Paints a Masterpiece, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tony Nese
June 4, 2020 | Posted by
WWE posted a couple more highlights from this week’s NXT online. You can see the videos below including Dexter Lumis a piece in honor o0f NXT Takeover: In Your House and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tony Nese:
