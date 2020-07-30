wrestling / News
More NXT Highlights: Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has a couple more highlights from this week’s NXT online. You can see the clips below from the Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez matches.
Our full report from the show is here.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Searching for New Summerslam Location That’s Outdoors With Limited Fans
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’