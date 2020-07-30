wrestling / News

More NXT Highlights: Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano WWE NXT 122717 - NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

WWE has a couple more highlights from this week’s NXT online. You can see the clips below from the Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez matches.

Our full report from the show is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Mercedes Martinez, NXT, Shotzi Blackheart, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading