NXT House Show Results 5.18.19 – Bel Air, Maryland: Velveteen Dream Retains North American Title In Triple Threat

— The following are results from NXT’s live event earlier tonight from Bel Air, Maryland:

– The Street Profits defeated The Outliers

Bel Air, Maryland… Today I’m gonna introduce you to my newest signees… The #Outliers…#NXTBelAir pic.twitter.com/6k9ppbfOTF — Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) May 18, 2019

– Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee

– Shayna Baszler defeated Kacy Catanzaro to retain the NXT Women’s Title

– Kushida defeated Drew Gulak in a submission match

In Sept. 2016, @DrewGulak asked how I was doing in school, and I was too embarassed at the time to tell him how poorly I was doing simply because I wasn’t trying. However, I feel like that motivated me and now I am doing the best I’ve ever done at school. Thanks, Drew. #NXTBelAir pic.twitter.com/CuNCQVXhq7 — Jack Cain (@chikarajack) May 19, 2019

– The Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

– Candice LaRae & Io Sharai vs. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir went to a no contest

– The Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle and Adam Cole to retain the NXT North American Title