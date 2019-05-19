wrestling / News

NXT House Show Results 5.18.19 – Bel Air, Maryland: Velveteen Dream Retains North American Title In Triple Threat

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Velveteen Dream NXT TV 22118

— The following are results from NXT’s live event earlier tonight from Bel Air, Maryland:

– The Street Profits defeated The Outliers

– Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee

– Shayna Baszler defeated Kacy Catanzaro to retain the NXT Women’s Title

– Kushida defeated Drew Gulak in a submission match

– The Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

– Candice LaRae & Io Sharai vs. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir went to a no contest

– The Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle and Adam Cole to retain the NXT North American Title

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Jordan Huie

More Stories

loading