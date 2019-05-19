wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 5.18.19 – Bel Air, Maryland: Velveteen Dream Retains North American Title In Triple Threat
— The following are results from NXT’s live event earlier tonight from Bel Air, Maryland:
– The Street Profits defeated The Outliers
Street Profits vs. these guys #NXTBelAir @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/1lfC168I7n
— Bill Kauff (@BillKauff) May 19, 2019
Bel Air, Maryland… Today I’m gonna introduce you to my newest signees… The #Outliers…#NXTBelAir pic.twitter.com/6k9ppbfOTF
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) May 18, 2019
– Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee
@RealKeithLee & @RealPunishment just put on a heck of a classic! #NXTBelAir pic.twitter.com/PWFDjbV5Wq
— Colby (@TheColbyBurch) May 19, 2019
– Shayna Baszler defeated Kacy Catanzaro to retain the NXT Women’s Title
Kacy vs Shayna for the NXT title. #NXTBelAir pic.twitter.com/Q4zxRgwPrT
— 2ndRowWrestling (@2ndRowWrestling) May 19, 2019
– Kushida defeated Drew Gulak in a submission match
In Sept. 2016, @DrewGulak asked how I was doing in school, and I was too embarassed at the time to tell him how poorly I was doing simply because I wasn’t trying. However, I feel like that motivated me and now I am doing the best I’ve ever done at school. Thanks, Drew. #NXTBelAir pic.twitter.com/CuNCQVXhq7
— Jack Cain (@chikarajack) May 19, 2019
– The Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
Bobby Fish wearing a sling at #NXTBelAir tonight. @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/Pq01nZVqZS
— Colby (@TheColbyBurch) May 19, 2019
– Candice LaRae & Io Sharai vs. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir went to a no contest
And the other reason why I’m here #NXTBelAir #BackToBackNXTShows pic.twitter.com/Oov825l99g
— Tai5 (@Tai__5) May 19, 2019
– The Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle and Adam Cole to retain the NXT North American Title
Main event: Velveteen Dream defends his NXT North American Title against Adam Cole and Matt Riddle. #NXTBelAir pic.twitter.com/zXW3YscrfV
— The Wrestling Life (@TWL_Podcast) May 19, 2019
