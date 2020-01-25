wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 1.24.20 – Shreveport, Louisiana: Keith Lee, Matt Riddle in Eight-Man Tag Main Event
– NXT held a live event last night at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Below are some those NXT results, courtesy of Matt Valcho and ProWrestling.net.
* Tyler Bate defeated Raul Mendoza
* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kayden Carter
* Ilja Dragunov defeated Bronson Reed
* Trent Seven defeated Cameron Grimes
* Imperium (Marcel Barthel & WALTER) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Jaxson Ryker)
* Mia Yim & Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair & Kay Lee Ray
* Angel Garza def. Isaiah Scott
* Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Pete Dunne, & Matt Riddle def. Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)
An unexpected moment of the night #NXTShreveport pic.twitter.com/SD0l5CtEdm
— World Of Wrestling (@WoWKellyF) January 25, 2020
Until next time @Tyler_Bate …. Thanks #NXTShreveport pic.twitter.com/LupZn6WCiz
— Raül Mendöza °The Prestige° (@RaulMendozaWWE) January 25, 2020
MainEvent! #NXTShreveport pic.twitter.com/T8djPBsItH
— Macho Camacho (@MrCoachWilson) January 25, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE @MiaYim #NXTShreveport pic.twitter.com/GjOm1L3Efk
— World Of Wrestling (@WoWKellyF) January 25, 2020
#NXTShreveport was freaking fantastic! Great show pic.twitter.com/BQuV4LFjEX
— Tim Fletcher (@FletcherShow) January 25, 2020
When you get a historical building, one Elvis called home, to scream your name…you’re doing it right @AdamColePro #NXTShreveport pic.twitter.com/j19DqatT4q
— Geek'd Con (@GeekdCon) January 25, 2020
Went to #NXTShreveport last night. It was amazing. pic.twitter.com/bZBpIFzfOp
— Peter Covington (@ThePeteC) January 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rey Mysterio Is Willing to Put His Mask on the Line Against Andrade’s Hair at WrestleMania 36
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral
- Brian Cage Confirms He’s Done With Impact and Torn Bicep, Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Else
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Ever Encouraged Female Talent in WWE To Get Breast Implants, Talks Ludvig Borga’s Nazi Tattoo