NXT House Show Results 1.24.20 – Shreveport, Louisiana: Keith Lee, Matt Riddle in Eight-Man Tag Main Event

– NXT held a live event last night at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Below are some those NXT results, courtesy of Matt Valcho and ProWrestling.net.

* Tyler Bate defeated Raul Mendoza

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kayden Carter

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Bronson Reed

* Trent Seven defeated Cameron Grimes

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel & WALTER) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Jaxson Ryker)

* Mia Yim & Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair & Kay Lee Ray

* Angel Garza def. Isaiah Scott

* Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Pete Dunne, & Matt Riddle def. Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

An unexpected moment of the night #NXTShreveport pic.twitter.com/SD0l5CtEdm — World Of Wrestling (@WoWKellyF) January 25, 2020