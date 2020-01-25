wrestling / News

NXT House Show Results 1.24.20 – Shreveport, Louisiana: Keith Lee, Matt Riddle in Eight-Man Tag Main Event

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee Matt Riddle WWE NXT 10-30-19

– NXT held a live event last night at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Below are some those NXT results, courtesy of Matt Valcho and ProWrestling.net.

* Tyler Bate defeated Raul Mendoza

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kayden Carter

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Bronson Reed

* Trent Seven defeated Cameron Grimes

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel & WALTER) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Jaxson Ryker)

* Mia Yim & Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair & Kay Lee Ray

* Angel Garza def. Isaiah Scott

* Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Pete Dunne, & Matt Riddle def. Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading