NXT House Show Results 10.17.19 – Portland, Oregon: Roderick Strong Beats Matt Riddle, Finn Balor Defeats Kassius Ohno (Pics, Video)

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– NXT held another live event last night in Portland, Oregon. In the main event, Roderick Strong defeated Matt Riddle in a successful North American title defense. Also, Finn Balor was in action and beat Kassius Ohno. Below are some results, courtesy of Shaquil Smith and WrestlingInc.com.

* Breezango defeated The Outliers

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed

* Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeated Vanessa Borne and Aliyah

* Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne

* NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly retained over The Street Profits

* Kassius Ohno defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. After the match, Ohno issued a challenge…

* Finn Balor defeated Kassius Ohno in a quick match

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong retained over Matt Riddle. After the match, The Undisputed Era tried to attack but The Street Profits made the save.

Good show but no appearances by champ Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and some of the other familiar faces.

