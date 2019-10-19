wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 10.18.19 – Seattle, Washington: Finn Balor and Street Profits Win Headliner (Pics, Video)
– Another NXT house show was held last night in Seattle, Washington at the Paramount Theatre. In the main event, Finn Balor teamed up with The Street Profits, and they were victorious over The Undisputed Era. You can check out some results below, courtesy of Fightful.
* Breezango defeated The Outliers
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Isaiah Scott
* Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne
* Kassius Ohno defeated Bronson Reed
* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno
* Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Dakota Kai to retain the title
* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Finn Balor and The Street Profits defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)
@KassiusOhno entrance #NXTSeattle pic.twitter.com/BxRTPv6Eh8
— Joey Wrasslin’ (@joey_wrasslin) October 19, 2019
#Breezango/#PrincePretty candid from #NXTSeattle (photo credit: kazunobi_) 😄 pic.twitter.com/eIzqGN4OB5
— Curse Breaker Rose (@JuanaBreeze) October 19, 2019
.@FinnBalor 's entrance from #NXTSeattle pic.twitter.com/ZP30fCTgI8
— joey piet (@joeypiet) October 19, 2019
@swerveconfident may have lost tonight but the other guy Dijokovik looked like this after. #NXTSeattle #SwervesHouse pic.twitter.com/w7o4Mvk7gs
— Damon V (@jerumparump) October 19, 2019
Felt good to return home…#nxtseattle pic.twitter.com/b9aPOZ76hc
— Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) October 19, 2019
