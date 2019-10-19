wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results – 10.18.19: The Forgotten Sons Beat Imperium, Mansoor Beats Austin Theory (Pics, Video)
– NXT held another live event last night in Ft. Pierce, Florida. In the main event, The Forgotten Sons beat Imperium. Below are some of the NXT results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com..
* Angel Garza defeated Elliott Sexton
* Jessi Kamea defeated MJ Jenkins
* Kona Reeves defeated Denzel DeJournette
* Boa, Jeet Rama, Raul Mendoza defeated Rocky, Ridge Holland, Dexter Lumis
* Mansoor defeated Austin Theory
* Marina Shafir defeated Taynara Conti
* Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh defeated Rik Bugez and Nick Ogarelli
* Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair ended in a No Contest after a big brawl broke out, separated by others from the locker room
* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler) defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)
Congratulations to our #NXTFortPierce Fan of the Night, @LexyHenke, who received a photo opportunity with, and an NXT shirt autographed by, @KSAMANNY. pic.twitter.com/bNfeK8QBnI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 19, 2019
@BiancaBelairWWE vs @RheaRipley_WWE is one dream match I was dying to see 🙈 #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/6Xg7Cbh8oA
— Suplex City (@DabottomLine316) October 19, 2019
@BiancaBelairWWE vs @RheaRipley_WWE killed #NXTFortPierce 🔥🤩💪👊👌👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/71KmbiV4IX
— Suplex City (@DabottomLine316) October 19, 2019
Giving praises to @austintheory1 in #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/JPnmMYFVIy
— Suplex City (@DabottomLine316) October 19, 2019
Up next its @rikbugez and @Ogarelli_WWE against @RealRinkuSingh and his partner. #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/AyMdu4lxwV
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) October 19, 2019
