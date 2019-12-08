wrestling / News

NXT House Show Results 12.07.19 – Tampa, Florida: Keith Lee Beats Danny Burch in Headliner (Pics, Video)

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee WWE NXT

– NXT held another house show last night in Tampa, Florida. In the main event, Keith Lee beat Danny Burch in the main event. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestlezone.com.

* Mansoor & Isaiah Scott def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

* Donovan Dijakovic def. Jaxson Ryker

* MJ Jenkins def. Rita Reis

* Pete Dunne def. Kona Reeves

* Matt Riddle & Rhea Ripley def. Roderick Strong & Marina Shafir

* Dexter Lumis def. Omari Palmer

* Keith Lee def. Danny Burch

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading