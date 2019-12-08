wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 12.07.19 – Tampa, Florida: Keith Lee Beats Danny Burch in Headliner (Pics, Video)
– NXT held another house show last night in Tampa, Florida. In the main event, Keith Lee beat Danny Burch in the main event. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestlezone.com.
* Mansoor & Isaiah Scott def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)
* Donovan Dijakovic def. Jaxson Ryker
* MJ Jenkins def. Rita Reis
* Pete Dunne def. Kona Reeves
* Matt Riddle & Rhea Ripley def. Roderick Strong & Marina Shafir
* Dexter Lumis def. Omari Palmer
* Keith Lee def. Danny Burch
@RheaRipley_WWE and @SuperKingofBros picks up the win at #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/cHKjCl2WLK
— Jamison97 (@liljkjr) December 8, 2019
Love this guy! #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/0r9SgbWlHh
— Kimberlee Tyson (@KimberleeTyson) December 8, 2019
#NXTTampa The Bruiser weight doing what he does pic.twitter.com/Kphf17R7PJ
— jmosley (@jmosley436) December 8, 2019
#NXTTampa 🎶Ohhh, bask in his glory! @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/Es2FjE3EFv
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 8, 2019
Adorable. 💍💕@MarinaShafir 👰🤵 @roderickstrong #NXTTampa #WWE #NXT@RheaRipley_WWE @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/y0F3TPrpuo
— DIVA INSIDER (@DivaInsider) December 8, 2019
