NXT House Show Results 12.13.19 – Visalia, California: Finn Balor Beats Keith Lee in Headliner
– Results are in for last night’s NXT house show in Visalia, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful and @cdavidroberson2.
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) def. Lio Rush
* Tyler Breeze def. Cameron Grimes
* Rhea Ripley def. Io Sharai
* Killian Dain def. Jermaine Haley
* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. The Forgotten Sons
* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Candace LaRae
* Finn Balor def. Keith Lee
You can also check out various photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter below:
#NXTVisalia is off to a action packed start! pic.twitter.com/LtqFwu8kEw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 14, 2019
Match of the night at #NXTVisalia was Shayna Baszler vs Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s title. Crowd got really into the match and was hot all the way through.
I always love seeing Candice live! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/zXA3ekMlhN
— TheDuelies (@theduelies) December 14, 2019
The 559 loves @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTVisalia pic.twitter.com/yLpKMVdqWi
— 🌊🎄I'm Dreaming of a White Clawmas☃️🌊 (@tonybologna91) December 14, 2019
Rhea Ripley 🤤 #NXTVisalia pic.twitter.com/qHFd1hvZ4c
— MoonChild 🌒🌻 (@haaazzzeeeee) December 14, 2019
The main event for #NXTVisalia was fun! Those pesky Undisputed Era interfered and cost Keith Lee the match. pic.twitter.com/El7Ro0rnr6
— TheDuelies (@theduelies) December 14, 2019
Yes I saw @FinnBalor last night…who wants to touch me? #NXTVisalia pic.twitter.com/pGjrG1AKnq
— luis (@killers661) December 14, 2019
