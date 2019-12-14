NXT House Show Results 12.13.19 – Visalia, California: Finn Balor Beats Keith Lee in Headliner

– Results are in for last night’s NXT house show in Visalia, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful and @cdavidroberson2.

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) def. Lio Rush

* Tyler Breeze def. Cameron Grimes

* Rhea Ripley def. Io Sharai

* Killian Dain def. Jermaine Haley

* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. The Forgotten Sons

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Candace LaRae

* Finn Balor def. Keith Lee

You can also check out various photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter below:

#NXTVisalia is off to a action packed start! pic.twitter.com/LtqFwu8kEw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 14, 2019

Match of the night at #NXTVisalia was Shayna Baszler vs Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s title. Crowd got really into the match and was hot all the way through. I always love seeing Candice live! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/zXA3ekMlhN — TheDuelies (@theduelies) December 14, 2019