NXT House Show Results 12.13.19 – Visalia, California: Finn Balor Beats Keith Lee in Headliner

December 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Results are in for last night’s NXT house show in Visalia, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful and @cdavidroberson2.

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) def. Lio Rush
* Tyler Breeze def. Cameron Grimes
* Rhea Ripley def. Io Sharai
* Killian Dain def. Jermaine Haley
* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. The Forgotten Sons
* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Candace LaRae
* Finn Balor def. Keith Lee

