NXT House Show Results 2.07.20 – Phoenix, Arizona: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest, Scotty 2 Hotty Appears

– NXT held a live house show last night at the Arizona Federal Theater last night in Phoenix, Arizona. Below are some of the NXT results, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Keith Lee defended his North American title against Damian Priest. Lee wins by pinfall.

* Candice LeRae & Tegan Nox beat Jessie Kamea and Dakota Kai.

* Angel Garza pinned Shane Thorne to get the win.

* Roderick Strong beat KUSHIDA via pinfall.

* The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) beat Austin Theory & Dorian Mak.

* Cameron Grimes beat Babatunde.

* Rhea Ripley beat Bianca Belair.

* DIY vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly went to a DQ after Roderick Strong and Adam Cole interfered. The Broserweights then came out for the save.

After the main event, it looks like Scotty 2 Hotty came out from the back to dances with the faces to close out the show. You can also check out some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter below.

Thank you @JohnnyGargano @SuperKingofBros @PeteDunneYxB and all the NXT roster for what you do day in and day out. You allow families like mine to build a life time of family memories. #NXTPhoenix pic.twitter.com/f0Qe7HBo3m — Amber Pozo (@RowdyKCmom) February 8, 2020

#NXTPhoenix was so damn fun last night!! Seeing @RheaRipley_WWE and purchasing her shirt was definitely worth the wait!! pic.twitter.com/d0EkKAjDJ2 — ryan elijah (@anonrhyno) February 8, 2020