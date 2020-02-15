NXT House Show Results 2.14.20: Tino Sabbatelli Returns and Cuts a Promo, JD Drake Debuts (Pics, Video)

– NXT held a house show last night in Tampa, Florida. Superstar Tino Sabbatelli made his previously announced return from injury at the event. However, he did not compete in a wrestling match. JD Drake made his debut and beat Dio Maddin. Also, a number of NXT UK Superstars appeared at the event. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

* Killian Dain picked up the win over Babatunde.

* Xia Li beat Santana Garrett.

* Joaquin Wilde was victorious over Brendan Vink.

* The Forgotten Sons won over Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar.

* Pretty Deadly from NXT UK made an appearance. Shane Thorne interrupted the segment, but he was beaten down. Bronson Reed then made the save in order to set up a match for later on.

* Bronson Reed and Shane Thorne teamed up and got the win over the team of Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley).

* Tino Sabbatelli made his NXT return since he’s been out since 2018. Sabbatelli cut a promo in the and said no one cared about him while he was away, but that it was fine since no one is able to compete on his level anyway. Sabbatelli said he’s the most elite athlete in the NXT brand and that he’s back.

* Aoife Valkyrie from NXT UK appeared and beat Aliyah.

* Cameron Grimes got the win over Rik Bugez

* Kushida was victorious over Ridge Holland.