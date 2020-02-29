wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 2.28.20 – Largo, Florida: Kacy Catanzaro in Action, Isaiah Scott vs. Shane Thorne (Pics, Video)
– NXT was back for another house show last night (Feb. 28) at the Minnreg Hall in Largo, Florida. Below are some of the NXT results from last night’s event, courtesy of @CDAVIDROBERSON2.
* Xia Li beat Indi Hartwell.
* Babatunde & Nick Ogarelli picked up the win over Pretty Deadly.
* Kayden Carter was victorious over Briana Brandy.
* Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar won a six-man tag team match over Jake Atlas, Aleksandar, & Tehuti Miles.
* Isaiah Scott won a match over Shane Thorne.
* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Denzel DeJournette.
* Raquel Gonzalez beat Kacy Catanzaro.
* Killian Dain was victorious over Omari Palmer.
* The Forgotten Sons won a tag team main event over Dorian Mak, & Kona Reeves, Brendan Vink.
There are also some photos and clips from last night’s events posted on Twitter, which you can see below.
#NXTLargo The Impressive @indi_hartwell #NXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/b8OG7uC8Iy
— DIVA INSIDER (@DivaInsider) February 29, 2020
@XiaWWE #nxtlargo first match Xia’s entrance pic.twitter.com/DTF2EXLALo
— karl kesseler (@karlkesseler) February 29, 2020
#NXTLargo that was an unfair match size difference pic.twitter.com/aRzTnuFUhc
— latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) February 29, 2020
Do I Smell slaughter house #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/S3diwRCtTW
— Mike is the one (@mike_colon_) February 29, 2020
Oh boy #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/BTMzlWhhao
— Mike is the one (@mike_colon_) February 29, 2020
#NXTLargo they are going to kill the new guys pic.twitter.com/K6mDjs5yjZ
— latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) February 29, 2020
Meet and greet at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/gBGCtzGP3h
— David Brooks (@redmyyst) February 29, 2020
Too much fun here at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/jD7iyNJ6q4
— David Brooks (@redmyyst) February 29, 2020
#NXTLargo she destroyed Indi pic.twitter.com/ycNsunbY9H
— latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) February 29, 2020
#NXTLargo Serious question. Where do I get these tights!! Need em to really wow the friends. pic.twitter.com/VPz75Ytntr
— Cyle LaPread (@Searchraika) February 29, 2020
Raquel Gonzalez coming out strong #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/9Kb10RPioA
— Jaclyn (@reillycoyote328) February 29, 2020
#NXTLargo let's go kilian Dane pic.twitter.com/ynmyZSFxnL
— latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) February 29, 2020
Congratulations to our #NXTLargo Fan of the Night @reillycoyote328 who met the spicy and victorious @XiaWWE! pic.twitter.com/pEZ5R4yiUa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 29, 2020
Xia Li in the hold! #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/6zpwtSfXVk
— Jaclyn (@reillycoyote328) February 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz