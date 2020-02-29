NXT House Show Results 2.28.20 – Largo, Florida: Kacy Catanzaro in Action, Isaiah Scott vs. Shane Thorne (Pics, Video)

– NXT was back for another house show last night (Feb. 28) at the Minnreg Hall in Largo, Florida. Below are some of the NXT results from last night’s event, courtesy of @CDAVIDROBERSON2.

* Xia Li beat Indi Hartwell.

* Babatunde & Nick Ogarelli picked up the win over Pretty Deadly.

* Kayden Carter was victorious over Briana Brandy.

* Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar won a six-man tag team match over Jake Atlas, Aleksandar, & Tehuti Miles.

* Isaiah Scott won a match over Shane Thorne.

* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Denzel DeJournette.

* Raquel Gonzalez beat Kacy Catanzaro.

* Killian Dain was victorious over Omari Palmer.

* The Forgotten Sons won a tag team main event over Dorian Mak, & Kona Reeves, Brendan Vink.

There are also some photos and clips from last night’s events posted on Twitter, which you can see below.

#NXTLargo that was an unfair match size difference pic.twitter.com/aRzTnuFUhc — latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) February 29, 2020

Do I Smell slaughter house #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/S3diwRCtTW — Mike is the one (@mike_colon_) February 29, 2020

#NXTLargo they are going to kill the new guys pic.twitter.com/K6mDjs5yjZ — latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) February 29, 2020

#NXTLargo Serious question. Where do I get these tights!! Need em to really wow the friends. pic.twitter.com/VPz75Ytntr — Cyle LaPread (@Searchraika) February 29, 2020