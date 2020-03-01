wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 2.29.20: BroserWeights Defend Tag Titles Against Imperium, Matt Riddle Hits Jackhammer (Pics, Video)
– NXT held another house show tonight in Jacksonville, Florida. During the event, The BroserWeights defended their NXT tag team titles against Imperium. Below are some results, courtesy os WrestlingBodySlam.com.
You can also check out some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter. At one point, Matt Riddle even hit the Jackhammer, the finishing move of WWE Hall of Famer and current Universal champion, Goldberg. In the past, Riddle has had issues with Goldberg and been highly critical of the champion on social media.
* BroserWeights retained their NXT tag team titles over Imperium.
* Deonna Purrazzo beat Emily Andzulis in a singles match.
* Dorian Mak ( w/ Kona Reeves ) won out over EJ Nduka.
* El Hijo del Fantasma beat Rik Bugez.
* Cal Bloom & Shane Thorne beat Kassius Ohno & Ridge Holland in a tag team match.
* Mia Yim beat Marina Shafir in a singles match.
* Jeet Rama was victorious over Cezar Bononi.
* Taynara Conti & Aliyah won a tag team match over Rita Reis & Shotzi Blackheart.
* Dio Madden beat Dexter Lumis.
Congratulations to the #NXTJacksonville Fan of theNight @MDC_IRL who got to meet The HBIC @MiaYim! pic.twitter.com/KcxpfdNSbq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 1, 2020
#NXTJacksonville @ShaneThorneWWE is just too good! So so sorry @KassiusOhno; genius huh? pic.twitter.com/tD8YWOD1ta
— JoshK (@figure22leglock) March 1, 2020
#NXTJacksonville got to see the @hijodelfantasma go against @rikbugez. Great match, never stopped enough to let Bugez rock! pic.twitter.com/eQTnzZrRl2
— JoshK (@figure22leglock) March 1, 2020
#NXTJacksonville the European-uppercut heard round-the-world from @Marcel_B_WWE to @PeteDunneYxB was brutal! pic.twitter.com/gSWlM7KeJO
— JoshK (@figure22leglock) March 1, 2020
📸 The Virtuosa keeps her promises @DeonnaPurrazzo 👁 #NXTJacksonville #NXT #WWE #TheVirtuosa pic.twitter.com/TSWGwrHiU6
— Edwin 🇨🇴 (@edwinc1017) March 1, 2020
#NXTJacksonville just saw @MiaYim kick THROUGH @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/VUkALkVdWp
— JoshK (@figure22leglock) March 1, 2020
#NXTJacksonville was a success. Thank you @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/O9KqfprNpy
— cole (@colefairbanks17) March 1, 2020
Hey @Goldberg this is how you do the BROHammer #NXT #NXTJacksonville #WWE #Raw #SmackdownLive pic.twitter.com/Du6SmIZy06
— Dylan Kaplan (@DKAP845) March 1, 2020
Thank you @WWENXT and especially @PeteDunneYxB for making my son’s first wrestling show the greatest night of his young life! Now we have to run a Pete Dunne & @SuperKingofBros marathon! You guys all will never know what this night meant to us. Thank you! #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/keO2kgHlvM
— The Champ Needs 🍺 (@hayes_km) March 1, 2020
