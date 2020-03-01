NXT House Show Results 2.29.20: BroserWeights Defend Tag Titles Against Imperium, Matt Riddle Hits Jackhammer (Pics, Video)

– NXT held another house show tonight in Jacksonville, Florida. During the event, The BroserWeights defended their NXT tag team titles against Imperium. Below are some results, courtesy os WrestlingBodySlam.com.

You can also check out some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter. At one point, Matt Riddle even hit the Jackhammer, the finishing move of WWE Hall of Famer and current Universal champion, Goldberg. In the past, Riddle has had issues with Goldberg and been highly critical of the champion on social media.

* BroserWeights retained their NXT tag team titles over Imperium.

* Deonna Purrazzo beat Emily Andzulis in a singles match.

* Dorian Mak ( w/ Kona Reeves ) won out over EJ Nduka.

* El Hijo del Fantasma beat Rik Bugez.

* Cal Bloom & Shane Thorne beat Kassius Ohno & Ridge Holland in a tag team match.

* Mia Yim beat Marina Shafir in a singles match.

* Jeet Rama was victorious over Cezar Bononi.

* Taynara Conti & Aliyah won a tag team match over Rita Reis & Shotzi Blackheart.

* Dio Madden beat Dexter Lumis.

