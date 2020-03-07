wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 3.06.20 – Melbourne, Florida: Rhea Ripley Beats Chelsea Green (Pics, Video)
– NXT was back for another live event last night in Melbourne, Florida. In the main event, Rhea Ripley defended her NXT women’s title against Chelsea Green. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com and @CDavidRoberson2. There are also some live photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.
* Jorge Bolly beat Jake Atlas.
* Omari Palmer beat Mofahim.
* Rita Reis & Catalina Garcia beat MJ Jenkins & Brianna Brandy.
* Artureo Ruas beat EJ Nduka.
* The Forgotten Sons were victorious over Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar
* Intermission
* Shotzi Blackheart beat Taynara Conti in a singles contest.
* Cezar Bononi & Tino Sabatelli teamed up to beat Nick Ogarelli & Denzel DeJournette.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) beat Chelsea Green w/ Robert Stone in a one-on-one title defense.
Until next time #NXTMelbourne💫 https://t.co/83N88h0BYC
— Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) March 7, 2020
.@RitaReisWWE #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/XuFNEQFYKE
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
📸 @SteveCutlerWWE @TheWWEBlake #ForgottenSons #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/5IfWJWvfhu
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
The Elite Athlete! @TinoSabbatelli #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/ViAKzpToBO
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
📸 @RitaReisWWE 🐯✂️ #NXTMelbourne #NXT #WWE #Brasil pic.twitter.com/eKNoe9CmJs
— Edwin 🇨🇴 (@edwinc1017) March 7, 2020
📸 @TaynaraContiWWE @Shotziblack @StephonSmithWWE 🤚🏼💥 #NXTMelbourne #NXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/o8qtkQrjVC
— Edwin 🇨🇴 (@edwinc1017) March 7, 2020
What a move by @TaynaraContiWWE! #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/6MunYSWCFg
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
📸 @ImChelseaGreen #TheFuture #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/ZJ5xFcefCx
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
“Who are you?” @ImChelseaGreen putting a fan into his place for booing her. #TheFuture #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/DMtKp2CR7n
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
When you’re the NXT Women’s Champion and you are not even bothered. #TheNightmare 👹 #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/Inl00tIS1n
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
📸 @RheaRipley_WWE #TheNightmare 👹 #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/G2sFgwWwmF
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE #TheNightmare 👹 #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/RDWpamTogu
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 7, 2020
And @ImChelseaGreen is pretty awesome as well. I will now support her!! #NXT #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/C8PVrz1gpT
— Mark Moses (@MarkMosesShow) March 7, 2020
Sad that @RheaRipley_WWE treats people this way. #nxtmelbourne pic.twitter.com/0PT0B2J6Tk
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) March 7, 2020
