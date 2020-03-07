NXT House Show Results 3.06.20 – Melbourne, Florida: Rhea Ripley Beats Chelsea Green (Pics, Video)

– NXT was back for another live event last night in Melbourne, Florida. In the main event, Rhea Ripley defended her NXT women’s title against Chelsea Green. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com and @CDavidRoberson2. There are also some live photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.

* Jorge Bolly beat Jake Atlas.

* Omari Palmer beat Mofahim.

* Rita Reis & Catalina Garcia beat MJ Jenkins & Brianna Brandy.

* Artureo Ruas beat EJ Nduka.

* The Forgotten Sons were victorious over Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar

* Intermission

* Shotzi Blackheart beat Taynara Conti in a singles contest.

* Cezar Bononi & Tino Sabatelli teamed up to beat Nick Ogarelli & Denzel DeJournette.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) beat Chelsea Green w/ Robert Stone in a one-on-one title defense.