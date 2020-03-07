wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 3.06.20 – Cleveland, Ohio: Tommaso Ciampa Beats Austin Theory in Headliner (Pics, Video)
– NXT returned to Cleveland, Ohio last night for a live event at the Agora Theatre and Ballroom. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com and @CDAVIDROBERSON2.
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The BroserWeights (c) beat Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink in a title defense.
* Bronson Reed won over Dexter Lumis.
* Candice LeRae beat Santana Garrett.
* Keith Lee teamed up with Dio Maddin to beat Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.
* Intermission
* Damian Priest was victorious over Cameron Grimes.
* Dakota Kai, Aliyah, and Raquel Gonzalez won a six-woman tag team match against Mia Yim, Kayden Carter, and Tegan Nox.
* Main Event: Tommaso Ciampa beat Austin Theory in a singles match.
#BroserWeights coming through #NXTCleveland getting that win!! @SuperKingofBros @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/U7hi45UIrd
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) March 7, 2020
#nxtcleveland pic.twitter.com/aHmCTKW7Ez
— Ryan (Buddha) Rose (@ryan06rose) March 7, 2020
#NXTCleveland first timers @ShaneThorneWWE and @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/Baj54QTGIM
— Kevin Pantoja (@the_kevstaaa) March 7, 2020
Great show at #NXTCleveland last night! Caught @CandiceLeRae mid flip in her match with @SantanaGarrett_ pic.twitter.com/aiTujg6shK
— Adam Perichak (@aperichak) March 7, 2020
.@ArcherOfInfamy plans on keeping a close 👁 on @RealKeithLee as he looks for an opportunity at the @WWENXT North American Championship! #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/nvEeazyklP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 7, 2020
Our champion #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/ITMisKDwZs
— Kevin Pantoja (@the_kevstaaa) March 7, 2020
The Archer of Infamy #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/hN8jY0725n
— Kevin Pantoja (@the_kevstaaa) March 7, 2020
The Velveteen Dream with The Velveteen Dream #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/DAtIe4GdNj
— Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) March 6, 2020
Just a man and his title!! @RealKeithLee #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/UlOmM2fP6c
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) March 7, 2020
#NXTCleveland clearly gets The Johnny Gargano Way hence why I’m proud of calling Cleveland home. pic.twitter.com/ChIGKEM0Ci
— The true hero of the story. ↯ NOT @JohnnyGargano. (@HeartInEffect) March 7, 2020
@JohnnyGargano what a surprise last night. Thank you. #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/8yioXj8JYB
— Ryan (Buddha) Rose (@ryan06rose) March 7, 2020
