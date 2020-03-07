wrestling / News

NXT House Show Results 3.06.20 – Cleveland, Ohio: Tommaso Ciampa Beats Austin Theory in Headliner (Pics, Video)

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT returned to Cleveland, Ohio last night for a live event at the Agora Theatre and Ballroom. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com and @CDAVIDROBERSON2.

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The BroserWeights (c) beat Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink in a title defense.
* Bronson Reed won over Dexter Lumis.
* Candice LeRae beat Santana Garrett.
* Keith Lee teamed up with Dio Maddin to beat Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.
* Intermission
* Damian Priest was victorious over Cameron Grimes.
* Dakota Kai, Aliyah, and Raquel Gonzalez won a six-woman tag team match against Mia Yim, Kayden Carter, and Tegan Nox.
* Main Event: Tommaso Ciampa beat Austin Theory in a singles match.

