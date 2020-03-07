NXT House Show Results 3.06.20 – Cleveland, Ohio: Tommaso Ciampa Beats Austin Theory in Headliner (Pics, Video)

– NXT returned to Cleveland, Ohio last night for a live event at the Agora Theatre and Ballroom. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com and @CDAVIDROBERSON2.

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The BroserWeights (c) beat Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink in a title defense.

* Bronson Reed won over Dexter Lumis.

* Candice LeRae beat Santana Garrett.

* Keith Lee teamed up with Dio Maddin to beat Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

* Intermission

* Damian Priest was victorious over Cameron Grimes.

* Dakota Kai, Aliyah, and Raquel Gonzalez won a six-woman tag team match against Mia Yim, Kayden Carter, and Tegan Nox.

* Main Event: Tommaso Ciampa beat Austin Theory in a singles match.

.@ArcherOfInfamy plans on keeping a close 👁 on @RealKeithLee as he looks for an opportunity at the @WWENXT North American Championship! #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/nvEeazyklP — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 7, 2020

The Velveteen Dream with The Velveteen Dream #NXTCleveland pic.twitter.com/DAtIe4GdNj — Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) March 6, 2020