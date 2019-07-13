wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 7.12.19: Velveteen Dream, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle in Action
– NXT held a house show last night in Largo, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream defended his North American title against Roderick Strong. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful. There are also some clips and images from the event that were posted on social media.
* Rik Bugez def. Angel Garza
* Babatunde def. Mohamed Fahim
* Brendan Vink def. Mansoor
* Bronson Reed def. Shane Thorne
* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/ Jaxson Ryker)
* Aliyah & Vanessa Borne def. Karen Q & Lacey Lane
* Matt Riddle def. Ridge Holland
* Bianca Belair def. Rhea Ripley
* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong
Congratulations to our #NXTLargo Fan of the Night @pklep0420 who got to meet the NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins!!! pic.twitter.com/yGoTFVg9iP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 13, 2019
EST of NXT @BiancaBelairWWE #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/FvcutBWUqU
— Brandi ✨ (@brandi_horan93) July 13, 2019
#nxtlargo @RheaRipley_WWE showing her dominance pic.twitter.com/dbUg4WPoyG
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) July 13, 2019
The Nightmare @RheaRipley_WWE at #NXTLargo tonight! 👹 pic.twitter.com/H3Kr1zmgwm
— Brandi ✨ (@brandi_horan93) July 13, 2019
Got to see the superstar I came to see!!! Great match tonight @AngelGarzaWwe 😇😍 #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/qATWvGpdJK
— Ashley (@AshleyLiz39) July 13, 2019
#nxtlargo @RheaRipley_WWE tossing @BiancaBelairWWE around pic.twitter.com/GRAnD5efxP
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) July 13, 2019
#nxtlargo @BiancaBelairWWE delivering the #KOD to defeat @RheaRipley_WWE after a hard fought match pic.twitter.com/iXITjYQtGj
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) July 13, 2019
@RheaRipley_WWE from #NXTLargo btw she lost..
📷: from the hashtag pic.twitter.com/ac9ggVbw8B
— J Scott. #WomensWrestlingFan (@ScottzOnFire) July 13, 2019
