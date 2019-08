NXT House Show Results 8.29.19 – Orlando, Florida: Velveteen Dream Beats Kyle O’Reilly

– NXT held a house show last night in Orlando, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream defeated Kyle O’Reilly. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com. There are also some live photos from the event that were posted on Twitter.

* The Street Profits defeated 3.0

* Bianca Belair defeated Taynara Conti

* Cezar Bononi defeated Denzel DeJournette

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Damian Priest defeated Danny Burch

* Kushida and Jordan Myles defeated The Outliers

* Dexter Lumis defeated Daniel Vidot

* Marina Shafir defeated Reina Gonzalez

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly