NXT House Show Results 9.13.19: Velveteen Dream Beats Roderick Strong in Headliner

– NXT held a house show tonight at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Florida. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. In the main event, NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream defended his title against Roderick Strong.

* Raul Mendoza defeated Cal Bloom

* Jessi Kamea & Tegan Nox def. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo

* Angel Garza def. Dexter Lumis

* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Bronson Reed & Danny Burch

* Tyler Breeze def. Shane Thorne

* Killian Dain def. Kushida

* Damian Priest def. Kona Reeves

* Bianca Belair def. Jessamyn Duke (w/ Marina Shafir)

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Deam def. Roderick Strong