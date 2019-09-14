wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 9.13.19: Velveteen Dream Beats Roderick Strong in Headliner
– NXT held a house show tonight at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Florida. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. In the main event, NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream defended his title against Roderick Strong.
* Raul Mendoza defeated Cal Bloom
* Jessi Kamea & Tegan Nox def. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo
* Angel Garza def. Dexter Lumis
* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Bronson Reed & Danny Burch
* Tyler Breeze def. Shane Thorne
* Killian Dain def. Kushida
* Damian Priest def. Kona Reeves
* Bianca Belair def. Jessamyn Duke (w/ Marina Shafir)
* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Deam def. Roderick Strong
When @KillianDain is smiling, it's never a good thing. #NXTCocoa #NXT pic.twitter.com/rG7KcRx21n
— Trier Walters (Ms. Unpopular Opinion) (@tree_bubbles) September 14, 2019
#NXTCocoa Women's tag team match! pic.twitter.com/dORsWKYhmS
— Charlie D (@charliedthings) September 13, 2019
There she is. There's the gal. @TeganNoxWWE_ #NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/mHAdGBBVe2
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 13, 2019
#NXTCocoa He who cannot be tagged pic.twitter.com/qXbrcMLYOO
— Charlie D (@charliedthings) September 14, 2019
When they question your success and you remind them you're the best.@BiancaBelairWWE #NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/mx4h3Ujw0r
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 14, 2019
Have your attention now? @DeonnaPurrazzo and @ImChelseaGreen got #NXTCocoa #VXT’d pic.twitter.com/hS5nhi5LtW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 14, 2019
