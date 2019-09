NXT House Show Results 9.27.19 – Independence, Missouri: Matt Riddle Beats Dominik Dijakovic, Six-Man Tag Main Event (Pics, Video)

– More results are available for last night’s NXT house show that was held in Independence, Missouri. In the main event, Pete Dunne and The Street Profits beat The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly) in a six-man tag team match. Also, Matt Riddle beat Dominick Dijakovic. You can check out those results below, courtesy of Greg Coffman and WrestlingInc.com. There are also some photos and video from the event that were posted on Twitter.

* Keith Lee defeated Ridge Holland

* Damian Priest defeated Bronson Reed

* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel DeJournette

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae, LeRae won by DQ due to interference from Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez ran down to make the save, setting up the next match

* Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae and Reina Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

* Matt Riddle defeated Dominik Dijakovic

* Bianca Belair defeated Taynara

* Pete Dunne and The Street Profits defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)