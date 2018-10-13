wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results From Ocala, FL: Shayna Baszler Busted Open
WWE held an NXT house show in Ocala, Florida last night, with Shayna Baszler competing in the main event and getting busted open. Here are the results, via PWInsider:
*Stacey Ervin pinned Kona Reeves.
*Jeet Rama pinned Boa.
*MJ Jenkins & Taynara Conti defeated Kavita Devi & Deonna Purrazzo.
*The War Raiders’ Rowe defeated Dan Matha.
*Keith Lee & Luke Menzies defeated Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi.
*Vanessa Borne pinned Mia Yim.
*Matt Riddle pinned Dominik Dijakovic. Riddle got a lot of people into his act.
*Shayna Baszler & Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke defeated Lacey Lane & Io Shirai & Jessie Elaban. Baszler was busted open accidentally. They cleaned her up several times during the match but she insisted it continue.