NXT House Show Results From Southaven, MS: Undisputed Era Main Events

WWE held an NXT live event in Southaven, MS yesterday, with the Undisputed Era main eventing in a six-man tag. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

*Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker & Wesley Blake.

*Candice LeRae pinned Aliyah.

*Lars Sullivan pinned Raul Mendoza.

*NXT North American Champion Ricochet pinned The Velveteen Dream.

*NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai defeated Reina Gonzalez & Lacey Evans.

*WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa pinned Kassius Ohno with a hanging DDT off the ropes.

*Johnny Gargano & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Adam Cole & WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong when Strong tapped out to Gargano’s crossface.